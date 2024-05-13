Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13 | 05:21
High views
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages

Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza's healthcare system collapse within 'a few hours' due to fuel shortages after over seven months of war and amidst Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid entry into the besieged enclave.

The ministry stated briefly, ''We are only hours away from the collapse of the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip due to the lack of necessary fuel to operate hospital generators, ambulances, and transport staff.''

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Fuel Shortage

Healthcare System

Hospitals

Israeli Defense Minister briefs Blinken on latest developments in the 'specified' operation in Rafah
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Jabalia camp and Rafah in Gaza
LBCI Previous

