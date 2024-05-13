Israeli Defense Minister briefs Blinken on latest developments in the 'specified' operation in Rafah

The office of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Monday that he briefed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and the control of the nearby border crossing with Egypt.



The office mentioned in a statement that Gallant and Blinken discussed in a phone call overnight ''developments in Gaza... and the 'specified' operation in the Rafah area against the remaining Hamas brigades while simultaneously securing the crossing.''



Reuters