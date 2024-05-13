Israeli Defense Minister briefs Blinken on latest developments in the 'specified' operation in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13 | 06:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Defense Minister briefs Blinken on latest developments in the &#39;specified&#39; operation in Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Defense Minister briefs Blinken on latest developments in the 'specified' operation in Rafah

The office of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated on Monday that he briefed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the Israeli military operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza and the control of the nearby border crossing with Egypt.

The office mentioned in a statement that Gallant and Blinken discussed in a phone call overnight ''developments in Gaza... and the 'specified' operation in the Rafah area against the remaining Hamas brigades while simultaneously securing the crossing.''

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense Minister

Rafah

Developments

Antony Blinken

LBCI Next
Shoukry warns Blinken of 'serious security risks' due to Israeli operations in Rafah
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-08

Developments in Rafah: Israel's Military Plans, Negotiations, and International Dynamics

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-07

Israel prepared to handle any developments with Iran, defense minister says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-26

Blinken warns Israeli Defense Minister of the dangers of invading Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:55

Shoukry warns Blinken of 'serious security risks' due to Israeli operations in Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

Al-Qassam Brigades says contact was 'lost' with militants guarding four hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles regional developments: Nasrallah stresses connection between Gaza and other fronts - Speech highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:01

Police move in to end Pro-Palestinian protest at Amsterdam University

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:49

Israel objects after Nobel laureate slams Gaza invasion at Vatican

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07

Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

UN warns of relief efforts cessation in Gaza within days

LBCI
World News
10:50

Ukrainian official: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-13

Israeli army spokesperson: Iran will bear consequences for any escalation

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles regional developments: Nasrallah stresses connection between Gaza and other fronts - Speech highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More