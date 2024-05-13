Shoukry warns Blinken of 'serious security risks' due to Israeli operations in Rafah

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry told his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Monday that the continuation of Israeli military operations in Gaza, especially in Rafah, entails "serious security risks."



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Shoukry also emphasized in a phone call with Blinken the necessity of resuming the delivery of aid to Gaza after discussing Israel's control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing.



The statement stressed that Shoukry emphasized "the imperative of restoring access to aid that has been halted in recent days to the sector."



Reuters