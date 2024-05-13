News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Al-Qassam Brigades says contact was 'lost' with militants guarding four hostages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13 | 11:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Al-Qassam Brigades says contact was 'lost' with militants guarding four hostages
Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement on Monday that they lost contact with militants guarding four hostages in Gaza, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin.
The statement read, "Due to the savage Zionist bombardment during the past ten days, we lost contact with a group of our fighters guarding four of the Zionist prisoners, including the captive Hersh Goldberg-Polin."
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Al-Qassam Brigades
Hamas
Hostages
Gaza
Next
Erdogan says US, Europe not doing enough to pressure Israel into Gaza truce
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15
Hamas proposes six-week truce in Gaza, suggests exchange of hostages and detainees in stages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-15
Hamas proposes six-week truce in Gaza, suggests exchange of hostages and detainees in stages
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04
Hamas 'does not know' status of hostages in Gaza: Official to AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-04
Hamas 'does not know' status of hostages in Gaza: Official to AFP
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-20
Qatar says Hamas confirms receipt of medical supplies for hostages held in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
US voices concern over Gaza aid convoy blockade, raises issue with Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59
US voices concern over Gaza aid convoy blockade, raises issue with Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:32
Erdogan: More than 1000 Hamas members receive treatment in Turkey
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:32
Erdogan: More than 1000 Hamas members receive treatment in Turkey
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-05
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-05
Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21
Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas
0
Sports News
2023-10-30
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil clinches gold at Asian Shooting Championship
Sports News
2023-10-30
Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil clinches gold at Asian Shooting Championship
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
3
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
4
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
6
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21
Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More