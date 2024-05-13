Al-Qassam Brigades says contact was 'lost' with militants guarding four hostages

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, said in a statement on Monday that they lost contact with militants guarding four hostages in Gaza, including Hersh Goldberg-Polin.



The statement read, "Due to the savage Zionist bombardment during the past ten days, we lost contact with a group of our fighters guarding four of the Zionist prisoners, including the captive Hersh Goldberg-Polin."



Reuters