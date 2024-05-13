Erdogan: More than 1000 Hamas members receive treatment in Turkey

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13 | 11:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Erdogan: More than 1000 Hamas members receive treatment in Turkey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Erdogan: More than 1000 Hamas members receive treatment in Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that more than a thousand members of Hamas are receiving treatment in hospitals across Turkey, reiterating his position that Hamas is a "resistance movement."

During a press conference following talks with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Ankara, he added that he "regrets " Athens' perspective, considering Hamas a terrorist organization.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hamas

Turkey

Greece

LBCI Next
Erdogan says US, Europe not doing enough to pressure Israel into Gaza truce
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-20

Haniyeh heads to Turkey: Has Hamas become a political burden for Qatar?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-09

Erdogan affirms Turkey's "firm" support for Hamas leaders

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Turkey unveils package to rein in spending and boost efficiency

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:59

US voices concern over Gaza aid convoy blockade, raises issue with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:16

Al-Qassam Brigades says contact was 'lost' with militants guarding four hostages

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-05

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21

Hezbollah threat: Israel considers new strategy amidst security concerns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14

Negotiations continue in Egypt to reach truce between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
Sports News
2023-10-30

Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil clinches gold at Asian Shooting Championship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28

Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More