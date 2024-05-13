US voices concern over Gaza aid convoy blockade, raises issue with Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13 | 13:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US voices concern over Gaza aid convoy blockade, raises issue with Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US voices concern over Gaza aid convoy blockade, raises issue with Israel

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday that the United States raised with Israel the incident of protesters obstructing a convoy of trucks carrying aid to Gaza, adding that humanitarian aid should not be hindered from reaching the sector.

Israeli protesters obstructed the path of aid trucks headed to Gaza on Monday, throwing food parcels onto the road in the latest incident in which Israel pledged to allow humanitarian supplies into the besieged territory uninterrupted.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

State Department

Vedant Patel

United States

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Jabalia camp and Rafah in Gaza
Blinken: Israeli wide-scale attack in Rafah will not eradicate Hamas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-23

US State Department says reports of mass graves in Gaza are concerning

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-18

US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, Israel must do more

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

The White House: We do not believe what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide

LBCI
World News
14:39

Shoigu reshuffle indicates Putin 'desperation' to sustain Ukraine war, US State Department says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40

Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17

First UN international staff member killed in Gaza: Spokesperson

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59

The White House: We do not believe what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More