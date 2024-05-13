US voices concern over Gaza aid convoy blockade, raises issue with Israel

US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said Monday that the United States raised with Israel the incident of protesters obstructing a convoy of trucks carrying aid to Gaza, adding that humanitarian aid should not be hindered from reaching the sector.



Israeli protesters obstructed the path of aid trucks headed to Gaza on Monday, throwing food parcels onto the road in the latest incident in which Israel pledged to allow humanitarian supplies into the besieged territory uninterrupted.



Reuters