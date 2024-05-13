News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Yoga
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
20
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
First UN international staff member killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13 | 15:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
First UN international staff member killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
UN spokesperson Farhan Haq announced that a member of the UN security personnel was killed in an attack targeting his car in Rafah on Monday, clarifying that he is the first international staff member of the organization to be killed in Gaza since the outbreak of the war.
Haq stated that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "was deeply saddened to learn of the death of a United Nations Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and injury to another DSS staffer when their UN vehicle was struck as they traveled to the European Hospital in Rafah this morning."
He added that this is the "first international victim" of the United Nations since the start of the Israeli attack on Gaza in response to the unprecedented attack by Hamas on October 7th in southern Israel, recalling the killing of about 190 Palestinian UN employees, most of whom were from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
Haq further stated that the Secretary-General "condemns all attacks on UN personnel and calls for a full investigation."
No details were provided about the incident, and Haq refrained from specifying the nationalities of the deceased and the injured employees.
Haq said, "I don't have all the details," but "I believe the convoy was moving when the vehicle was hit," explaining that all vehicles were known to belong to the United Nations.
The United Nations Safety and Security Department oversees the security of the organization's agencies and programs in more than 130 countries.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Farhan Haq
Rafah
Gaza
Next
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Jabalia camp and Rafah in Gaza
Blinken: Israeli wide-scale attack in Rafah will not eradicate Hamas
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
UN: More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza’s Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10
UN: More than 100,000 people have fled Gaza’s Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
WHO warns assault on Gaza's Rafah would be an 'unfathomable catastrophe'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-14
WHO warns assault on Gaza's Rafah would be an 'unfathomable catastrophe'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:31
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Jabalia camp and Rafah in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:31
Israeli forces intensify attacks on Jabalia camp and Rafah in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:27
Washington sees no genocide in Gaza, condemns aid convoy attacks
World News
00:27
Washington sees no genocide in Gaza, condemns aid convoy attacks
0
World News
00:03
US official doubts Israel can achieve 'total victory' in Gaza
World News
00:03
US official doubts Israel can achieve 'total victory' in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:40
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
The White House: We do not believe what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:59
The White House: We do not believe what is happening in Gaza constitutes genocide
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-28
Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17
First UN international staff member killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:17
First UN international staff member killed in Gaza: Spokesperson
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-15
Michel Manini, director of the French children's program "Bonne Nuit Les Petits", dies at 86
Variety and Tech
2023-08-15
Michel Manini, director of the French children's program "Bonne Nuit Les Petits", dies at 86
0
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
5
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
6
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
8
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More