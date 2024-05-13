Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13 | 15:40
High views
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah
0min
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah

The US State Department said that Secretary Antony Blinken spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Monday and reiterated that Washington does not support a large-scale military ground operation by Israel in Rafah.

Reuters
 
