Gaza Health Ministry: 35,173 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14 | 01:54
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,173 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7
0min
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,173 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Tuesday that the Israeli attack on the sector since Oct. 7 has so far resulted in the killing of at least 35,173 Palestinians and the injury of 79,061 others.

It stated in a statement that 82 Palestinians were killed and 234 others injured in the past twenty-four hours.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

Health Ministry

Palestinians

Israel

Attacks

Gaza Strip

October 7

War

