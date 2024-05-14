Israeli tanks penetrate residential areas east of Rafah

Residents said Israeli tanks penetrated east of Rafah on Tuesday morning and entered the neighborhoods of Al-Junaynah, Al-Salam, and Brazil.



One resident told Reuters via a messaging app, "The tanks advanced this morning west of Salahuddin Road into the neighborhoods of Brazil and Al-Junaynah. They are now in the populated area, and there are clashes."



A video clip circulating on social media showed a tank on George Street in the Al-Junaynah neighborhood. Reuters could not verify the video.



Reuters