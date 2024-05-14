Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14 | 03:53
High views
Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock
Qatari PM: Gaza ceasefire talks have reached a deadlock

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani said on Tuesday that talks on a ceasefire in Gaza have reached a deadlock and that the Rafah process has set things back.

He added at an economic forum in Doha that Qatar will continue to mediate between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). Qatar has been playing this role in the ongoing conflict for the past seven months.

