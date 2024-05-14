UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Tuesday that about 450,000 people have been displaced from Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip since Israel issued evacuation orders on May 6.



The agency said on X, "UNRWA estimates that nearly 450,000 people have been forcibly displaced from Rafah since May 6," without specifying where they have gone. The UN organization pointed out, "Families continue to flee in search of safety... People face exhaustion, hunger, and fear."



AFP