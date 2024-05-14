Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Tuesday that Turkey decided to submit its declaration of official intervention in South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).



"We condemned civilians being killed on October 7," he told a press conference with his Austrian counterpart.



"But Israel systematically killing thousands of innocent Palestinians and rendering a whole residential area uninhabitable is a crime against humanity, attempted genocide, and the manifestation of genocide," he added.



A foreign ministry official said Turkey had not yet submitted the formal application to the ICJ.



Reuters