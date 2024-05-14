Qatar says Gaza residents have received 'no aid' since May 9

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14 | 08:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Qatar says Gaza residents have received &#39;no aid&#39; since May 9
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Qatar says Gaza residents have received 'no aid' since May 9

Qatar announced on Tuesday that residents of the Gaza Strip have received "no humanitarian aid" since May 9.

In a weekly press conference, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari stated, "Our brothers in the Gaza Strip have not received any aid since May 9," adding that "this, if anything, indicates a deliberate perpetuation of the humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip."

AFP 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Qatar

Residents

Gaza Strip

Aid

LBCI Next
Criminal gangs thrive in Gaza as cash shortage worsens misery
Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

Israeli Army raids Rafah crossing in southern Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-05

Israeli army: Main border crossing with Gaza Strip targeted by rockets, closed to aid trucks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-23

Qatar: Hamas office stays in Doha if it aids Israel mediation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-22

Qatar talks: Israeli outlook on prisoner exchange deal and humanitarian aid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15

UK Foreign Secretary: Attacks on Gaza-bound aid convoys are 'appalling'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11

Criminal gangs thrive in Gaza as cash shortage worsens misery

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25

Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

WHO: Nothing wrong with Gaza death toll figures

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30

Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:11

Criminal gangs thrive in Gaza as cash shortage worsens misery

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-13

Kataeb: Abdollahian's statements from Beirut are a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Hezbollah mourns its second member, Ali Raef Ftouni, due to Israeli aggression

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More