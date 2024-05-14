Criminal gangs thrive in Gaza as cash shortage worsens misery

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14 | 09:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Criminal gangs thrive in Gaza as cash shortage worsens misery
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Criminal gangs thrive in Gaza as cash shortage worsens misery

A shortage of banknotes is gripping Gaza, fueling criminal gangs and profiteering, after Israel has blocked imports of cash and most banks in the enclave have been damaged or destroyed during the war, according to residents, aid workers and banking sources.

After more than 7 months of Israeli bombardment, just a handful of ATMs remain operational in the strip, most of them in the southern city of Rafah, where some 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering. The Israeli army has ordered civilians to evacuate parts of the southern city, sparking fears of a looming offensive. Its tanks entered residential districts there on Tuesday.

Supplies of basic goods had returned to some markets in April and early May for the first time in months after Israel ceded to international pressure to let in more aid trucks amid famine warnings.

But residents and aid workers say that many people haven't had the cash to purchase them. Now residents say Israel's offensive in Rafah has dried up supplies again and stoked prices.

Hundreds, sometimes thousands, of desperate people crowd outside ATMs, often waiting days for access. Armed gangs sometimes demand a fee to provide priority access, exploiting the absence of Palestinian police, three Western aid workers and seven residents told Reuters.


Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Criminal

Gangs

Gaza

Cash

Shortage

Misery

LBCI Next
US official doubts Israel can achieve 'total victory' in Gaza
Blinken informs Egypt that Washington does not support a major ground operation in Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13

Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages

LBCI
World News
2024-04-19

Ukraine's growing arms sector thwarted by cash shortages and attacks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-05

Poland demands Israel to conduct a 'criminal investigation' into Gaza humanitarian workers' 'killing'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-18

UN-backed monitor: Gaza suffers famine-level shortages, mass death imminent

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:15

UK Foreign Secretary: Attacks on Gaza-bound aid convoys are 'appalling'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:23

Qatar says Gaza residents have received 'no aid' since May 9

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:25

Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21

WHO: Nothing wrong with Gaza death toll figures

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-02

Gaza infrastructure damages evaluated at $18.5 bln, according to UN-World Bank report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-08

A child at the Children's Cancer Center needs blood platelets. To donate, please head to the blood bank in the main building of AUBMC before 2 PM or call: 03 951 037

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

Young man's body recovered by Civil Defense Marine Rescue Unit after drowning on Sunday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Maan Khalil to LBCI: The Syrian influx has strained our capacities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:54

UNRWA: 450,000 people displaced from Rafah since May 6

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More