UK Foreign Secretary: Attacks on Gaza-bound aid convoys are 'appalling'

David Cameron, British Foreign Secretary, said on Tuesday that attacks on aid convoys heading to Gaza are "appalling" and that Israel should hold those responsible accountable.



Cameron stated in a post on the platform X, "Attacks by extremists on aid convoys en route to Gaza are appalling. Gazans are at risk of famine and in desperate need of supplies."



He added, "Israel must hold attackers to account and do more to allow aid in – I will be raising my concerns with the Israeli government."



Reuters