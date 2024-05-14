No single action constitutes a 'red line' on UK arms exports to Israel, deputy PM told Reuters

Britain will continue to approve arm exports to Israel, Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden told Reuters on Tuesday, saying a full-scale Israeli operation in Rafah would not by itself result in a suspension of UK weapons supplies.



"The assessment that we undertake for arms export controls is one of the most rigorous in the world ... No single action represents a red line," Dowden said on the sidelines of a UK-Saudi trade conference in Riyadh.



"As the foreign secretary set out a few days ago, we are confident with continuing with those arms exports,” he said.



Reuters