EU calls on Israel to immediately halt military operation in Rafah

2024-05-15
EU calls on Israel to immediately halt military operation in Rafah
EU calls on Israel to immediately halt military operation in Rafah

The European Union called on Israel Wednesday to 'immediately' end its military operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, warning that failure to do so could undermine relations with the bloc.

In a statement issued on behalf of the bloc by the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, it was stated, ''If Israel continues its military operation in Rafah, it will inevitably put severe pressure on the European Union's relationship with Israel.''

