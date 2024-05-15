UN launches investigation into first international staff killed by unidentified strike in Rafah

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15 | 04:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN launches investigation into first international staff killed by unidentified strike in Rafah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN launches investigation into first international staff killed by unidentified strike in Rafah

The United Nations has launched an investigation into an unidentified strike on a UN car in Rafah on Monday that killed its first international staff in Gaza since Oct. 7, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said.

The staffer, a retired Indian Army officer named Waibhav Anil Kale, was working with the UN Department of Safety and Security and was on route to the European Hospital in Rafah along with a colleague, who was also injured in the attack.

On Wednesday, India's foreign ministry said its diplomatic missions were "in touch with relevant authorities" on the investigation, and helping to bring home the remains.

On Tuesday, the UN Secretary General's deputy spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said the UN had set up a fact-finding panel to determine the responsibility for the attack.

"It’s very early in the investigation, and details of the incident are still being verified with the Israeli Defence Force," he said.

There are 71 international UN staff members in Gaza currently, he said.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United Nations

Probe

Staff

Strike

Rafah

Israel

Gaza

War

India

Investigation

LBCI Next
Israeli Defense Minister to hold a press conference at 15:00 GMT
EU calls on Israel to immediately halt military operation in Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-11

Gaza strikes continue as Washington criticizes Israel in light of the ongoing war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-30

UNRWA chief seeks probe into treatment of Gaza staff by Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-28

World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17

Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40

Israeli Defense Minister to hold a press conference at 15:00 GMT

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:31

EU calls on Israel to immediately halt military operation in Rafah

LBCI
World News
00:15

Pro-Palestinian students end encampment at Harvard but vow continued protest

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-03

Bank payments: Bank Beirut launches cashless solution for companies in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More