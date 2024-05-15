Israeli Defense Minister to hold a press conference at 15:00 GMT

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15 | 05:40
Israeli Defense Minister to hold a press conference at 15:00 GMT
Israeli Defense Minister to hold a press conference at 15:00 GMT

The office of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that Gallant is holding a press conference at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT) on Wednesday.

This comes at a time when the Israeli army is deepening its presence in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, and tensions are also escalating on the northern border with Lebanon.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense Minister

Press Conference

Lebanon

Gaza

War

