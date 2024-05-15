Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state

2024-05-15 | 06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that the Israeli government unanimously rejected a resolution issued by the United Nations General Assembly encouraging recognition of a Palestinian state.

Netanyahu stated, 'We will not allow them to establish a terrorist state from which they can attack us more.'

He added, ''No one will prevent us, Israel, from exercising our fundamental right to defend ourselves - neither the United Nations General Assembly nor any other entity.''

