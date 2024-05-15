Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank clashes following commemorative march

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15 | 07:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank clashes following commemorative march
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank clashes following commemorative march

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire on Wednesday during clashes that followed a march commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, which erupted at the northern entrance of the city of Al-Bireh.

The Ministry of Health stated in a brief statement, ''A young man was martyred by occupation gunfire at the northern entrance of the city of Al-Bireh.'' 

The Palestinian official news agency (WAFA) confirmed, ''The martyrdom of Birzeit University student from the Jalazone camp ... as a result of being critically injured by live ammunition to the neck.' The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident."

AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Palestine

Death

Israel

West Bank

Clashes

Nakba

LBCI Next
Netanyahu says Israel will significantly increase the quota of foreign workers
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-15

Washington condemns death of Israeli teenager, wave of violence in the West Bank

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-21

Palestine Red Crescent reveals rising death toll of Israeli operation in Tulkarem

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-13

Death of two Palestinians by Israeli forces in West Bank raid after deadly night

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13

Gaza's death toll exceeds 35,000 with 78,827 injured due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

Netanyahu reports 'no humanitarian catastrophe' in Rafah after evacuating about 500,000 people

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:47

Diplomatic source: Turkey informs US that Israel's attack on Rafah is unacceptable

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43

Israeli PM Netanyahu presents bill on drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews into military

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:13

Netanyahu: Eliminating Hamas is necessary for the rise of an alternative Palestinian government

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-09

Slovenia to recognise Palestinian state by June

LBCI
Middle East News
07:33

Egypt receives $14 billion from UAE for second installment of Ras al-Hikma deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

Unidentified individual throws Molotov cocktail at Swedish Embassy in Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

Netanyahu reports 'no humanitarian catastrophe' in Rafah after evacuating about 500,000 people

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:36

Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More