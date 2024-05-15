Palestinian killed by Israeli army in West Bank clashes following commemorative march

A Palestinian was killed by Israeli army gunfire on Wednesday during clashes that followed a march commemorating the 76th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba, which erupted at the northern entrance of the city of Al-Bireh.



The Ministry of Health stated in a brief statement, ''A young man was martyred by occupation gunfire at the northern entrance of the city of Al-Bireh.''



The Palestinian official news agency (WAFA) confirmed, ''The martyrdom of Birzeit University student from the Jalazone camp ... as a result of being critically injured by live ammunition to the neck.' The Israeli army did not immediately comment on the incident."



AFP