Netanyahu says Israel will significantly increase the quota of foreign workers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the government has decided to ease restrictions to significantly increase the quota of foreign workers due to a labor shortage amidst the Gaza war.



In a statement, Netanyahu said that among the steps Israel will take is to allow the entry of more than 300,000 foreigners to work, which amounts to up to 3.3 percent of the population.



The statement mentioned that this move aims to cover shortages in economic sectors, including construction, agriculture, and nursing.



Netanyahu said, "This is an important decision for businesses, for our economy and also for our security."



Reuters