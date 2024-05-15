Blinken: Israel needs a clear and tangible plan for the future of Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15 | 08:15
Blinken: Israel needs a clear and tangible plan for the future of Gaza
Blinken: Israel needs a clear and tangible plan for the future of Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Israel needs a clear and tangible plan for the future of the Gaza Strip, where there is a possibility of a power vacuum that could be filled by chaos.

Blinken added during a press conference in Kyiv that the limited Israeli operation in Rafah has had a negative impact at a time when Israel was taking significant steps to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

