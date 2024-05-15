Hamas Health Ministry: Death toll in Gaza rises to 35,233 since the outbreak of the war

The Hamas Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 35,233 since October 7th.



The ministry stated in a statement that at least 60 people were killed and 80 injured in the last 24 hours until Wednesday morning, noting that ''the total number of casualties has reached 79,141 due to the ongoing Israeli aggression, now in its 221st day on the Gaza Strip.''

AFP