News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says it will eliminate four Hamas brigades in Rafah, but not 'all Hamas members'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15 | 09:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says it will eliminate four Hamas brigades in Rafah, but not 'all Hamas members'
David Mencer, spokesman for the Israeli government, said in a statement that Israel will eliminate the four remaining Hamas brigades in Rafah, but it will not necessarily eliminate all Hamas fighters in the city.
He added that Israel requested Egypt to open the Rafah crossing for Gaza residents wishing to escape the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza for the past seven months, but the request was rejected.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
War
Israel
Hamas
Rafah
Next
US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review
Israel, Egypt trade responsibility over Gaza aid blocked at Rafah
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-17
Israeli tanks push back into northern Gaza, warplanes hit Rafah
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
Netanyahu reports 'no humanitarian catastrophe' in Rafah after evacuating about 500,000 people
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58
Netanyahu reports 'no humanitarian catastrophe' in Rafah after evacuating about 500,000 people
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:47
Diplomatic source: Turkey informs US that Israel's attack on Rafah is unacceptable
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:47
Diplomatic source: Turkey informs US that Israel's attack on Rafah is unacceptable
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
Israeli PM Netanyahu presents bill on drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews into military
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:43
Israeli PM Netanyahu presents bill on drafting ultra-Orthodox Jews into military
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:13
Netanyahu: Eliminating Hamas is necessary for the rise of an alternative Palestinian government
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:13
Netanyahu: Eliminating Hamas is necessary for the rise of an alternative Palestinian government
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-03
Ukrainian Air Force announces destruction of 22 Russian drones in Odessa region
World News
2023-09-03
Ukrainian Air Force announces destruction of 22 Russian drones in Odessa region
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-16
Lebanese Beauty Maya Aboul Hosn shines beyond Miss Universe preliminaries
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state
0
World News
07:23
NATO: Georgia's 'foreign agent' law goes in the 'wrong direction'
World News
07:23
NATO: Georgia's 'foreign agent' law goes in the 'wrong direction'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
2
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
3
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
4
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
7
Lebanon News
15:55
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting
Lebanon News
15:55
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting
8
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More