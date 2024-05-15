Diplomatic source: Turkey informs US that Israel's attack on Rafah is unacceptable

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15 | 09:47
High views
Diplomatic source: Turkey informs US that Israel&#39;s attack on Rafah is unacceptable
Diplomatic source: Turkey informs US that Israel's attack on Rafah is unacceptable

A Turkish diplomatic source stated that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Çavuşoğlu informed his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, during a call on Wednesday that the Israeli attack on Rafah is unacceptable.

The source added that Çavuşoğlu also emphasized to Blinken the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, stressing the need to remove obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into the sector.

Reuters 
