A Turkish diplomatic source stated that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Çavuşoğlu informed his American counterpart, Antony Blinken, during a call on Wednesday that the Israeli attack on Rafah is unacceptable.



The source added that Çavuşoğlu also emphasized to Blinken the importance of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible, stressing the need to remove obstacles to the entry of humanitarian aid into the sector.



Reuters