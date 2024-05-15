Netanyahu reports 'no humanitarian catastrophe' in Rafah after evacuating about 500,000 people

2024-05-15 | 09:58
Netanyahu reports &#39;no humanitarian catastrophe&#39; in Rafah after evacuating about 500,000 people
Netanyahu reports 'no humanitarian catastrophe' in Rafah after evacuating about 500,000 people

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied on Wednesday that a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, after about 500,000 people, mostly displaced, were forced to evacuate from there again.

Netanyahu said in a statement, "Our responsible efforts are bearing fruit. So far, about half a million people have been evacuated from the combat zones in Rafah. The humanitarian catastrophe that is being talked about did not happen and will not happen."

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Humanitarian

Catastrophe

Rafah

Gaza Strip

US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review
Israel, Egypt trade responsibility over Gaza aid blocked at Rafah
