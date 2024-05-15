Netanyahu reports 'no humanitarian catastrophe' in Rafah after evacuating about 500,000 people

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied on Wednesday that a humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, after about 500,000 people, mostly displaced, were forced to evacuate from there again.



Netanyahu said in a statement, "Our responsible efforts are bearing fruit. So far, about half a million people have been evacuated from the combat zones in Rafah. The humanitarian catastrophe that is being talked about did not happen and will not happen."



AFP