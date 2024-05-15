Israeli Defense Minister: Government urged to tackle Gaza governance post-war inquiry

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15 | 11:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli Defense Minister: Government urged to tackle Gaza governance post-war inquiry
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli Defense Minister: Government urged to tackle Gaza governance post-war inquiry

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant urged the government on Wednesday to make a decision regarding the governance of the Gaza Strip after the war, stating that he would oppose Israel's open military rule over the Palestinian territory.

Gallant added during a televised press conference that shortly after the outbreak of conflict in October, he supported a plan to form a new Palestinian administration unrelated to Hamas, but it "did not find resonance" within the Israeli government.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense Minister

Yoav Gallant

Gaza Strip

Israel

LBCI Next
US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review
Israel, Egypt trade responsibility over Gaza aid blocked at Rafah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:40

Israeli Defense Minister to hold a press conference at 15:00 GMT

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14

Gaza Health Ministry: 35,173 Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13

Israeli Defense Minister briefs Blinken on latest developments in the 'specified' operation in Rafah

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57

Netanyahu calls for efforts to eliminate Hamas 'without excuses'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:45

British aid shipment leaves Cyprus en route to Gaza coast pier

LBCI
World News
10:42

Ireland to acknowledge Palestinian state by end May: FM says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-05

Houthi leader: Italy will become a target should it join attacks against Yemen

LBCI
World News
2023-11-15

The White House denies Washington's "approval" of Israeli raid in Al Shifa Hospital

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-29

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Aid seekers killed 'in cold blood'

LBCI
World News
2024-05-11

US states Israel's use of weapons may have disregarded international law

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:35

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:36

Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:55

Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:15

Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More