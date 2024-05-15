Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15 | 13:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant&#39;s opposition to Netanyahu&#39;s Gaza strategy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel war cabinet member Gantz supports Gallant's opposition to Netanyahu's Gaza strategy

Israel war cabinet member Benny Gantz expressed his support on Wednesday for the public opposition voiced by the Defense Minister regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach to planning for Gaza after the war.

Gantz said in a video statement, "Defense Minister Yoav Gallant 'spoke the truth.'" 

He added, "The responsibility of the leadership is to do what is right for the country, no matter the cost."

Reuters
 
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

War

Cabinet

Benny Gantz

Benjamin Netanyahu

Gaza

Yoav Gallant

LBCI Next
EU calls on Israel to immediately halt military operation in Rafah
Pro-Palestinian students end encampment at Harvard but vow continued protest
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-25

Israeli war cabinet approves delegation to Qatar for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-21

Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz reports 'promising early signs' on hostage deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:46

Israeli Defense Minister: Government urged to tackle Gaza governance post-war inquiry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-13

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:24

Hamas' Haniyeh says: Israeli modifications to ceasefire proposal led to current stalemate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Israeli Defense Minister challenges Netanyahu: Rift deepens over Gaza strategy

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57

Netanyahu calls for efforts to eliminate Hamas 'without excuses'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:45

British aid shipment leaves Cyprus en route to Gaza coast pier

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-29

Sources to LBCI: Khalil prepares to implement Judge Irani's decision regarding Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-16

Health Ministry: Gaza's death toll rises to 33,843

LBCI
World News
2024-05-08

Russia to target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-09

Hezbollah says it hit northern Israel in response to the killing of its members

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:29

Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Addressing Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese Parliament takes action, presents comprehensive recommendations

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

PM Mikati emphasizes that European aid reinforces Lebanon's response to Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
World News
00:03

US State Department moves $1 bln weapons aid for Israel to congressional review

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

Netanyahu rejects UN General Assembly resolution supporting recognition of Palestinian state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More