US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 13:34
US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate
0min
US State Department: Humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to deteriorate

The United States stated on Thursday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip continues to deteriorate and urged Israel to do more to sustain the entry of humanitarian aid through both the southern and northern parts of the enclave.

Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department mentioned that Washington remains concerned about the "complete halt" of travel movement and fuel flow through the Rafah crossing into the Gaza Strip.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza

War

Humanitarian Situation

