Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza

The 33rd Arab Summit called for "an immediate and permanent ceasefire" and an end to "forced displacement" in the Gaza Strip, where the war between Israel and Hamas entered its eighth month.



A statement issued by the summit said, "We demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the cessation of all attempts at forced displacement, ending all forms of blockade and allowing full and sustainable access to humanitarian aid, and the immediate withdrawal of Israel from Rafah," where more than 1.4 million people have been displaced from other areas in the fighting due to continuous bombardment.



Reuters