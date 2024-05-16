News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-16 | 13:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Arab Summit calls for immediate ceasefire and halt to forced displacement in Gaza
The 33rd Arab Summit called for "an immediate and permanent ceasefire" and an end to "forced displacement" in the Gaza Strip, where the war between Israel and Hamas entered its eighth month.
A statement issued by the summit said, "We demand an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the cessation of all attempts at forced displacement, ending all forms of blockade and allowing full and sustainable access to humanitarian aid, and the immediate withdrawal of Israel from Rafah," where more than 1.4 million people have been displaced from other areas in the fighting due to continuous bombardment.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Arab Summit
Palestine
Gaza
Hamas
Israel
Ceasefire
Displacement
Next
South Africa pursues halt to the Israeli Rafah offensive at World Court
Israeli army reports: Five soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip fighting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas 'regrets' Mahmoud Abbas' speech at Arab Summit, sees Israel as not needing excuses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas 'regrets' Mahmoud Abbas' speech at Arab Summit, sees Israel as not needing excuses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31
EL-Sisi: Israel continues to evade responsibility and efforts to stop the ceasefire in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:31
EL-Sisi: Israel continues to evade responsibility and efforts to stop the ceasefire in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Hamas' Haniyeh says: Israeli modifications to ceasefire proposal led to current stalemate
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-15
Hamas' Haniyeh says: Israeli modifications to ceasefire proposal led to current stalemate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:48
Israeli military says two Thai hostages held in Gaza died
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:48
Israeli military says two Thai hostages held in Gaza died
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38
Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38
Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas 'regrets' Mahmoud Abbas' speech at Arab Summit, sees Israel as not needing excuses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas 'regrets' Mahmoud Abbas' speech at Arab Summit, sees Israel as not needing excuses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:18
Hamas urges Arab states to take action to compel Israel to stop aggression
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:18
Hamas urges Arab states to take action to compel Israel to stop aggression
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-22
Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island
World News
2024-03-22
Magnitude 6.5 quake strikes off Indonesia's Java island
0
Middle East News
08:37
IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices
Middle East News
08:37
IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-02
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
Press Highlights
2023-08-02
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
Lebanon News
2023-07-23
Rome Conference on Mediterranean migration: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati's speech
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:23
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
Lebanon News
00:23
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
2
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
07:14
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
4
Lebanon News
04:44
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
Lebanon News
04:44
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
5
Lebanon News
04:59
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
Lebanon News
04:59
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
7
Lebanon News
07:53
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
Lebanon News
07:53
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
8
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More