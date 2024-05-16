Hamas urges Arab states to take action to compel Israel to stop aggression

Hamas called on Arab countries on Thursday to take "necessary measures to compel" Israel to stop "aggression" in the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip for over seven months.



The movement said in a statement, "We call on our Arab brothers to take the necessary measures to compel the occupation to stop the aggression, withdraw its army from the entire Gaza Strip, including the Rafah crossing, lift the siege, allow the return of the displaced, and facilitate reconstruction."



AFP