Hamas 'regrets' Mahmoud Abbas' speech at Arab Summit, sees Israel as not needing excuses

Hamas expressed "regret" on Thursday for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech at the Arab Summit, in which he considered the movement's attacks on October 7th as providing "excuses" for Israel to launch the war in the Gaza Strip.



Hamas stated in a statement, "We express our regret for what was mentioned in the speech of the President of the Palestinian Authority (...) regarding the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the path of internal reconciliation, and we emphasize that the Zionist enemy (...) does not wait for excuses to commit crimes against our people."



It affirmed that its attack on Israel constituted "the most important link" in confronting Israel.



AFP