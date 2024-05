The Israeli military announced on Thursday that two Thai hostages, previously believed to be alive in Gaza, were killed in an attack on October 7th, and their bodies are being held in the Palestinian territory.

Army spokesman said, "We informed the families of the two Thai citizens who were abducted, who were working in agriculture on farms near Kibbutz Be'eri, that they were killed in the terrorist attack that took place on October 7th, and that Hamas is holding their bodies."

AFP