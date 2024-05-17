News
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
23
o
South
21
o
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17 | 01:24
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel
The Republican-led US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would force President Joe Biden to send weapons to Israel, seeking to rebuke the Democrat for delaying bomb shipments as he urges Israel to do more to protect civilians during its war with Hamas.
The Israel Security Assistance Support Act was approved 224 to 187, largely along party lines. Sixteen Democrats joined most Republicans in voting yes, and three Republicans joined most Democrats in opposing the measure.
The act is not expected to become law, but its passage underscored the deep US election-year divide over Israel policy as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government seeks to wipe out militants who attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.
Republicans accused Biden of turning his back on Israel after facing widespread pro-Palestinian protests.
"This is a catastrophic decision with global implications. It is obviously being done as a political calculation, and we cannot let this stand," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told a news conference with other party leaders on Wednesday.
Democrats also accused the other party of playing politics, saying Republicans are distorting Biden's position on Israel.
"It is not a serious effort at legislation, which is why some of the most pro-Israel members of the House Democratic caucus will be voting no," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told a news conference before the vote.
Reuters
US Defense Secretary urges Israeli counterpart to protect civilians before Rafah operation
Previous
