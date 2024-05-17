US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17 | 01:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel

The Republican-led US House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday that would force President Joe Biden to send weapons to Israel, seeking to rebuke the Democrat for delaying bomb shipments as he urges Israel to do more to protect civilians during its war with Hamas.

The Israel Security Assistance Support Act was approved 224 to 187, largely along party lines. Sixteen Democrats joined most Republicans in voting yes, and three Republicans joined most Democrats in opposing the measure.

The act is not expected to become law, but its passage underscored the deep US election-year divide over Israel policy as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government seeks to wipe out militants who attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and seizing 253 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Republicans accused Biden of turning his back on Israel after facing widespread pro-Palestinian protests.

"This is a catastrophic decision with global implications. It is obviously being done as a political calculation, and we cannot let this stand," Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told a news conference with other party leaders on Wednesday.

Democrats also accused the other party of playing politics, saying Republicans are distorting Biden's position on Israel.

"It is not a serious effort at legislation, which is why some of the most pro-Israel members of the House Democratic caucus will be voting no," House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries told a news conference before the vote.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

United States

House Of Representatives

Joe Biden

Israel

Weapons

Shipment

Vote

Bill

US Defense Secretary urges Israeli counterpart to protect civilians before Rafah operation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-09

US halts bomb shipment to Israel: What were the weapons intended to be sent?

LBCI
World News
2024-05-08

US pauses Israel weapons shipment due to Rafah offensive: US defense secretary

LBCI
World News
2024-05-08

US pauses shipment of weapons to Israel to prevent Rafah invasion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

US has been holding weapons shipments to Israel for 2 weeks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:21

US Defense Secretary urges Israeli counterpart to protect civilians before Rafah operation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:48

Israeli military says two Thai hostages held in Gaza died

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas 'regrets' Mahmoud Abbas' speech at Arab Summit, sees Israel as not needing excuses

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-17

Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:44

PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:53

Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More