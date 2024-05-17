US says aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier

The US Central Command said on Friday that trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza at 9 am local time (0600 GMT).



No US troops went ashore in Gaza, it added.



"This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations," US Centcom said.



Reuters