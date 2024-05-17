US says aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17 | 02:40
High views
US says aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier
0min
US says aid trucks begin moving ashore via Gaza pier

The US Central Command said on Friday that trucks carrying humanitarian assistance began moving ashore via a temporary pier in Gaza at 9 am local time (0600 GMT).

No US troops went ashore in Gaza, it added.

"This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations," US Centcom said.

Reuters
FIFA Congress: Palestinian Federation demands FIFA freeze Israel's membership
US House votes to force weapons shipments to Israel
