Israel requests ICJ to reject South Africa's withdrawal request from Gaza
2024-05-17 | 04:34
Israel requests ICJ to reject South Africa's withdrawal request from Gaza
Israel defended its attack in Rafah in front of the International Court of Justice on Friday, stating that it is acting in self-defense against Hamas fighters and requested judges to reject South Africa's request to issue an order for its withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
Reuters
