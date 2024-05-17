Israel tells World Court South Africa case makes a mockery of genocide

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17 | 05:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel tells World Court South Africa case makes a mockery of genocide
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel tells World Court South Africa case makes a mockery of genocide

Israel defended the military necessity of its Gaza offensive on Friday at the International Court of Justice after South Africa asked judges to order it to halt operations in Rafah and completely withdraw from the Palestinian territory.

Israeli Justice Ministry official Gilad Noam called South Africa's case, which accuses Israel of violating the Genocide Convention, "completely divorced from facts and circumstances."

"(The case) makes a mockery of the heinous charge of genocide," Noam said. He called it "an obscene exploitation of the most sacred convention," referring to the international treaty banning genocide, agreed after the Holocaust of European Jews in World War Two.

The convention requires all countries to act to prevent genocide, and the ICJ, also known as the World Court, which hears disputes between states, has concluded that this gives South Africa a right to make the case.

Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

ICJ

Genocide

Gaza

LBCI Next
South Africa to ICJ: 'Israel must be stopped' in Gaza
Suspected gunshots near Israeli embassy in Stockholm prompt police cordon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00

South Africa to ICJ: 'Israel must be stopped' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:34

Israel requests ICJ to reject South Africa's withdrawal request from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

South Africa at ICJ: Genocide continues in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-14

Turkey to apply to intervene in ICJ genocide case against Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:56

Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Belgium's Ghent University severs ties with three Israeli institutions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

New York City said 'no injuries' at Columbia arrests; students' medical records say otherwise

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19

Western nations urge Israel to comply with international law in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Houthis threaten to target ships heading to Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Hezbollah's strike disrupts equipment at Meron Air Surveillance Base

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-10

UN General Assembly backs Palestinian bid for membership

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Abbas calls on Arab states to provide financial support to Palestinian government

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21

Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More