South Africa to ICJ: 'Israel must be stopped' in Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17 | 06:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
South Africa to ICJ: &#39;Israel must be stopped&#39; in Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
South Africa to ICJ: 'Israel must be stopped' in Gaza

South Africa urged the UN's top court on Thursday to order a halt to Israel's offensive on Rafah, saying attacks on the southern Gaza city "must be stopped" to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, asked judges to order Israel to "immediately, totally and unconditionally, withdraw the Israeli army from the entirety of the Gaza Strip."

South Africa urged the UN's top court on Thursday to order a halt to Israel's offensive on Rafah, saying attacks on the southern Gaza city "must be stopped" to ensure the survival of the Palestinian people.

South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, Vusimuzi Madonsela, asked judges to order Israel to "immediately, totally and unconditionally, withdraw the Israeli army from the entirety of the Gaza Strip."

"From the onset Israel's intent was always to destroy Palestinian life and to wipe them off the face of the earth. Rafah is the final stand," Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, one of the legal team, said.

"Israel must be stopped. South Africa is before you again today to respectfully ask the court to invoke its powers to order a remedy that will stop Israel," said Adila Hassim, another lawyer for South Africa.

Posting on social media, Israel's Foreign Ministry said, "South Africa's claims are both morally and factually distorted" and Israel's military abides by international law.

"The terrorists of Hamas are using South Africa in their attempt to exploit the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," it said.



Reuters


Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

South Africa

ICJ

Israel

Gaza

LBCI Next
Western nations urge Israel to comply with international law in Gaza
Israel tells World Court South Africa case makes a mockery of genocide
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:34

Israel requests ICJ to reject South Africa's withdrawal request from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:58

South Africa at ICJ: Genocide continues in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-13

Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-29

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry applauds ICJ's ruling on South Africa vs. Israel case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:56

Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:09

Belgium's Ghent University severs ties with three Israeli institutions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:30

New York City said 'no injuries' at Columbia arrests; students' medical records say otherwise

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:19

Western nations urge Israel to comply with international law in Gaza

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-10

The Syrian Pound hits record low against the Dollar

LBCI
World News
2024-01-28

UN vows to hold to account employees involved in 'acts of terror,' urges UNRWA funding

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

MP Mohammad Raad says resistance stands firm against Israel's temporary ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Middle East News
10:21

Houthis threaten to target ships heading to Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:35

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:49

Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

On LBCI, Samy Gemayel criticizes parliament session, emphasizes Hezbollah's role in displacement crisis - Interview highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Parliamentary recommendations: Lebanon's response to the Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:38

Canada imposes sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers due to violence in the West Bank

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:43

Abbas calls on Arab states to provide financial support to Palestinian government

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21

Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More