Belgium's Ghent University severs ties with three Israeli institutions

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17 | 07:09
High views
Belgium's Ghent University severs ties with three Israeli institutions
2min
Belgium's Ghent University severs ties with three Israeli institutions

Belgium's University of Ghent (UGent) is severing ties with three Israeli educational or research institutions which it says no longer align with UGent's human rights policy, its rector said.

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Ghent have been protesting against Israel's military offensive in Gaza and have been occupying parts of the university since early this month.

The university's rector, Rik Van de Walle, said in a statement that ties were being cut with Holon Institute of Technology, MIGAL Galilee Research Institute, and the Volcani Center, which carries out agricultural research.

"We currently assess these three partners as (very) problematic according to the Ghent University human rights test, in contrast to the positive evaluation we gave these partners at the start of our collaboration", Van de Walle said.

Partnerships with MIGAL Galilee Research Institute and the Volcani Centre "were no longer desirable" due to their affiliation with Israeli ministries, an investigation by the University of Ghent found, and collaboration with the Holon Institute "was problematic" because it provided material support to the army for actions in Gaza.

A spokesperson for the university said the move would affect four projects.

The three Israeli institutions did not immediately comment.


Reuters
 
Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries
New York City said 'no injuries' at Columbia arrests; students' medical records say otherwise
Download now the LBCI mobile app
