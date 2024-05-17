Britain announces transfer of aid to Gaza via floating dock for the first time

Britain announced on Friday that it has transferred aid to Gaza for the first time via a floating dock, using the temporary dock set up by the United States to transport relief supplies to the sector.



British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement, "British aid is now being delivered to people via the temporary dock off Gaza."



He added, "More aid will be sent in the coming weeks, but we know that the sea route is not the only solution. We need to see more land routes open."



Reuters