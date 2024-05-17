Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-17 | 11:38
High views
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners&#39; bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
0min
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet

The Israeli army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, revealed on Friday that they were able to recover three bodies of prisoners who were being held in the Gaza Strip through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet.
