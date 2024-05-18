White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip

The White House announced on Friday that a group of American medical professionals have left the Gaza Strip after being trapped in the hospital where they were providing their services.



John Kirby, spokesperson for the National Security Council at the White House, told reporters that 17 out of 20 American doctors and healthcare workers exited Gaza on Friday.



A spokesperson for the US State Department told Reuters that some of the stranded doctors made their way to safety with the help of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.



An informed source stated that three American doctors chose not to leave Gaza, adding that the remaining doctors are aware that the US Embassy might not be able to facilitate their departure as it did on Friday.



The Palestinian American Medical Association, a US-based non-profit organization, mentioned that their team of 19 healthcare specialists, including ten Americans, had been prevented from leaving Gaza after their two-week mission.



Reuters