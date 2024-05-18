News
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18 | 05:27
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is due in Israel on Sunday after visiting Saudi Arabia today, according to Al Jazeera.
Sullivan will meet Israel’s PM, defense minister and war cabinet minister, reports Israel’s Kan broadcaster.
Israel has committed to holding off on any expansion of its Rafah operation until after Sullivan’s visit, reports Israel’s Ynetnews site.
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
White House
Jake Sullivan
Israel
US
