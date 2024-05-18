White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is due in Israel on Sunday after visiting Saudi Arabia today, according to Al Jazeera.

Sullivan will meet Israel’s PM, defense minister and war cabinet minister, reports Israel’s Kan broadcaster.

Israel has committed to holding off on any expansion of its Rafah operation until after Sullivan’s visit, reports Israel’s Ynetnews site.
Israel Gaza War Updates 

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

White House

Jake Sullivan

Israel

US

LBCI Next
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-14

White House's Jake Sullivan to travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-07

The White House: Israel informed us that the Rafah operation will be limited

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-29

White House: Biden reaffirms firm commitment to Israel's security in call with Netanyahu

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-28

White House: Israel has agreed to listen to US concerns before any Rafah move

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37

Austria to unblock funds for UNRWA

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:31

White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:26

Israeli airstrike kills Palestinian militant, wounds eight people in West Bank

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-15

Ireland to acknowledge Palestinian state by end May: FM says

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-12-01

International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-15

Hezbollah launches drones at military base west of Israel’s Tiberias

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-03

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38

Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet

LBCI
Middle East News
09:52

Iran has arrested three Europeans in a 'satanic' gathering along with 260 others

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:31

White House: American doctors leave Gaza Strip

LBCI
World News
00:13

US officials held indirect talks with Iran to avoid regional escalation, Axios reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03

Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More