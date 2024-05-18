News
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-18 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
The Health Ministry in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday that at least 35,386 Palestinians have been killed and 79,366 injured during the ongoing Israeli military assault on the sector since Oct. 7.
The ministry stated in the announcement that hospitals have received 83 dead and 105 injured in the past 24 hours.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Gaza
Health Ministry
Hamas
Israel
War
Attack
October 7
Austria to unblock funds for UNRWA
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
