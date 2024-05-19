News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Gantz urges Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit Netanyahu's cabinet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19 | 00:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Gantz urges Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit Netanyahu's cabinet
Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz demanded on Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commit to an agreed vision for the Gaza conflict that would include stipulating who might rule the territory after the war with Hamas.
Gantz told a press conference he wanted the war cabinet to form a six-point plan by June 8. If his expectations are not met, he said, he will withdraw his centrist party from the conservative premier's broadened emergency coalition.
Gantz, a retired top Israeli general who opinion polls show is Netanyahu's most formidable political rival, gave no date for the prospective walkout but his challenge could increase strains on an increasingly unwieldy wartime government.
Netanyahu appears outflanked in his own inner war cabinet, where he, Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant alone have votes. On Wednesday, Gallant demanded clarity on post-war plans and for Netanyahu to forswear any military reoccupation of Gaza.
If the prime minister were to do that, he would risk angering ultra-nationalist coalition parties that have called for Gaza to be annexed and settled. Losing them could topple Netanyahu, who before the war failed to enlist more centrist partners, given his trial on corruption charges he denies.
"Personal and political considerations have begun to penetrate the Holy of Holies of Israel's national security," Gantz said. "A small minority has seized the bridge of the Israeli ship and is piloting it toward the rocky shoal."
Gantz said his proposed six-point plan would include bringing a temporary US-European-Arab-Palestinian system of civil administration for Gaza while Israel retains security control.
It would also institute equitable national service for all Israelis, including ultra-Orthodox Jews, who are now exempted from the military draft and have two parties in Netanyahu's coalition determined to preserve the waiver.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza
War
Benny Gantz
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hamas
Next
Israeli army reports: Two soldiers killed in Southern Gaza Strip battle
Gaza campus protests will not translate in significantly fewer votes for President Biden: Top aides
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
Middle East News
2024-05-05
Hamas: Israel's decision to close Al Jazeera aims to 'hide the truth' about Gaza war
0
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
World News
2024-03-25
Trump describes Hamas' Oct 7 attack as 'horrible,' but says Israel should 'wrap up' Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas warns against aid cooperation with Israel amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-11
Hamas Health Ministry: The death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 31,112 since the start of the war in Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:06
Israeli army reports: Two soldiers killed in Southern Gaza Strip battle
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:06
Israeli army reports: Two soldiers killed in Southern Gaza Strip battle
0
World News
00:30
Gaza campus protests will not translate in significantly fewer votes for President Biden: Top aides
World News
00:30
Gaza campus protests will not translate in significantly fewer votes for President Biden: Top aides
0
World News
00:15
Saudi crown prince meets US national security adviser, discusses Gaza, bilateral deal
World News
00:15
Saudi crown prince meets US national security adviser, discusses Gaza, bilateral deal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:26
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
Lebanon News
01:26
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah Strikes Deep in Northern Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-30
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-30
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
New aerial strategy: Hezbollah introduces advanced drone tactics against Israeli targets
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Blinken's plan revealed: Internal disputes grow within Israeli government over proposed Gaza ceasefire plan
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Renewed battle in northern Gaza: Can Israel truly eliminate Hamas?
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:03
Gaza Health Ministry: 35,386 Palestinians killed during Israeli attacks since Oct. 7
5
Lebanon News
01:26
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
Lebanon News
01:26
Ireland's Tánaiste Micheál Martin to demand accountability for Private Sean Rooney's death in Lebanon meetings
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:44
Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Austria to unblock funds for UNRWA
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Austria to unblock funds for UNRWA
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:27
White House’s Sullivan to visit Israel on Sunday
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More