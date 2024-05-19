Israeli army reports: Two soldiers killed in Southern Gaza Strip battle

Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19 | 02:06
Israeli army reports: Two soldiers killed in Southern Gaza Strip battle
Israeli army reports: Two soldiers killed in Southern Gaza Strip battle

The Israeli army said today, Sunday, that two soldiers were killed during a battle in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army is currently concentrating its attack on southern Gaza, where it says the remaining battalions of Hamas are entrenched in this area.

Reuters
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Gaza

War

Israel

Soldiers

Hamas

Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp
Gantz urges Gaza day-after plan by June 8, threatens to quit Netanyahu's cabinet
