Gaza hospital announces 20 killed in an Israeli strike on Nuseirat Camp

The Shuhada al-Aqsa Hospital in the central Gaza Strip announced that an Israeli strike targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, resulting in the death of at least 20 people on Sunday.



The hospital reported in a statement, "Twenty victims and several injuries arrived following an Israeli strike that targeted a Hassan-family home in the new camp north of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza Strip."



According to witnesses, the strike occurred around three in the morning (midnight GMT). The Israeli army announced that it is verifying the matter.



AFP