Israel strikes Gaza during Sullivan's visit to the region
2024-05-19 | 05:55
Israel strikes Gaza during Sullivan's visit to the region
Residents reported that Israeli aircraft and tanks bombed areas across the Gaza Strip on Saturday, as White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visits the region amid US calls to make the military campaign more focused on targets.
The White House said Sullivan is scheduled to hold talks with Israelis on Sunday, emphasizing the need to pursue militants of Hamas through targeted objectives rather than through a widespread attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.
Israel is advancing into the city, which it claims is the last stronghold of Hamas fighters. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled Rafah, which was one of the few places left for them to seek refuge.
Residents also reported that Israeli forces entered the narrow alleys of Jabalia in northern Gaza, returning to an area they said had previously expelled fighters from the movement earlier in the conflict.
Reuters
Learn More